CITY PULSE

Potpourri
The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aasim Akhter, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Abdul Muhammad, Abdullah MI Syed, Abid Aslam, Abida Dahri, Affan Baghpati, Agha Jandan, Ali Abbas Syed, Alia Bilgrami, Aliza Ghaffar, Arif Hussain Khokhar, Arshad Faruqui, Arzoo Binte Azaad, Awais Naqvi, Ayesha Shariff, Bazil Habib, Bilal Jabbar, Bilal Khalid, David Alesworth, Faizan Naveed, Farrukh Adnan, Fatima Saeed, Hamza Qazi, Hassan Qureshi, Imran Ahmad, Inshal Tahir, Irfan Gul Dahri, Jamil Baloch, Kamil Khan Mumtaz, Karim Ahmed Khan, Maryam Baniasadi, Masood A Khan, Mehreen Khalid, Mifra Sajjad, Muhammad Ashraf, Muneeb Aaqib, Nabahat Lotia, Nafisa Saifuddin, Naiza Khan, Naveed Sadiq, Noor Ali Chagani, Noreen Ali, Omar Kasmani, Rabeya Jalil, Rabia Ali, Samina Quraeshi, Shaheera Aslam, Shanzay Subzwari, Shaukat Ali, Shazia Zuberi, Sheema Zain, Shiblee Munir, Sohail Zuberi, Sumaira Tazeen, Umaina Khan, Usman Ghauri, Uzma Sultan, Zara Asgher and Zarina Khan. Titled ‘Potpourri’, the show will run at the gallery until April 29. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board on Thursday announced its plan to include unplanned settlements, commonly known...
Four members of a same family, including children, suffered injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in the Surjani Town...
Robbers injured two more citizens for putting up resistance to mugging bids in the city on Friday.Thirty-year-old...
A minor boy was killed and a girl wounded in a firing incident that took place in Jut Line within the Brigade police...
A young man committed suicide by shooting himself on Tariq Road on Friday. Police and rescue teams reached the spot...
Three suspects were arrested in an injured state during two alleged encounters with police in parts of the city on...