KWSB to include unplanned settlements in tax net

The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) on Thursday announced its plan to include unplanned settlements, commonly known as Katchi Abadis, in its tax net in order to enhance its revenue.

The board also warned that it would discontinue its connections from Katchi Abadis, plazas, shops and those union councils where taxes were not paid. The decision was made during a meeting between CEO KWSB Engineer Salahuddin Ahmed and the recovery staff. The CEO stressed the importance of regularising the water supply to the city and emphasised bringing unplanned settlements under the tax net. The KWSB had faced revenue losses due to tax defaulters, he said.