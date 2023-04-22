Couple, two children in critical state after gas cylinder explosion in Surjani Town

Four members of a same family, including children, suffered injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in the Surjani Town locality. A couple was also injured in a house fire in Landhi’s Majeed Colony.

The gas cylinder explosion took place at a house in Surjani Town Sector 4-D on the night between Thursday and Friday during the preparation of Sehri. The explosion resulted in a fire and it knocked the kitchen wall down.

Upon hearing the explosion, local residents reached the property. Police and Rangers controlled the fire with the help of local residents and transported the victims to a hospital.

The injured were identified as 51-year-old Abdul Rahman, son of Muhammad Irfan, his wife Samira, 40, and their two children, 15-year-old Fiza and 12-year-old Yusuf. Their condition was stated to be critical.

Police officials said the explosion occurred due to gas leakage from the cylinder. Further investigations are under way. Similarly, a fire broke out at a house in Majeed Colony in the Quaidabad area, which was extinguished by residents of the area. As a result of the fire, a man and his wife suffered burn injuries. They were shifted to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital. The couple were identified as 35-year-old Umar, son of Ishaq, and 30-year-old Tania.