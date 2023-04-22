Two citizens injured for resisting mugging bids

Robbers injured two more citizens for putting up resistance to mugging bids in the city on Friday.

Thirty-year-old Moosa Karim was shot by robbers when he resisted their attempt to snatch his valuables in Sohrab Goth’s Lassi Goth area. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Separately, a 32-year-old man, identified as Hussain, was injured when he resisted being robbed near the New Sabzi Mandi area. He was taken to the ASH for medical treatment.