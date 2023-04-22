Minor boy killed, girl injured as man fires gunshots at petrol thief

A minor boy was killed and a girl wounded in a firing incident that took place in Jut Line within the Brigade police station limits on Friday night.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the scene and took the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, where the deceased boy was identified as 11-year-old Bilal, son of Sabir, while the injured girl as seven-year-old Abresh, daughter of Ayaz Baig.

There were reports that the incident took place when elders jumped into a neighbouring children’s brawl; however, the police denied it was the case. Brigade SHO Agha Mashooq told The News that someone was stealing petrol from a motorcycle when the owner of the two-wheeler, Shoaib alias Sonu, caught him red-handed and opened fire. However, two children playing in the street were hit by bullets, while the suspect managed to escape following the incident.

Residents claimed that the suspect was a policeman; however, the SHO Mashooq said the shooter was not a policeman but he wanted to become one. He said the police were conducting raids and he would be arrested soon.

The officer said that Bilal was shot once in the head and died shortly after the incident, while the girl was shot in her abdomen and doctors termed her condition critical. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story.