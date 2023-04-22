Man shoots himself dead in Tariq Road flat

A young man committed suicide by shooting himself on Tariq Road on Friday. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and found the body of 30-year-old Adil, son of Masroor, after receiving reports of a shooting at a residential apartment on Tariq Road within the limits of the Ferozabad police station.
The man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. According to the police, it has been found in the initial investigation that the man committed suicide by shooting himself over unknown reasons. However, the police are investigating to ascertain the motive.
Separately, one person was killed and another injured when a sugar-laden truck hit a motorcycle in the Essa Nagri area. The traffic accident took place on Sir Shah Sulaiman Road within the limits of the Azizabad police station, where a sugar-laden truck hit a motorcycle.
In the accident, one person riding a motorcycle was killed and another injured. The police said that the deceased person was identified as Danish and the injured as Hassan. A case has been registered while an investigation is underway.
