Three injured suspects held after two ‘police encounters’

Three suspects were arrested in an injured state during two alleged encounters with police in parts of the city on Friday. Two suspects were arrested after they had been injured in an alleged police encounter in the Jauhar Chowk area of Pakistan Bazaar near Orangi Town Sector 14.

Police also claimed to have seized weapons and a stolen motorcycle from the possession of the injured suspects who were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). According to police, the arrested suspects were street criminals.

Separately, the Clifton police arrested a suspect, Adnan, in an injured state after an encounter in the Upper Gizri area. Police claimed to have seized weapons, a stolen motorcycle, 20 mobile phones and a laptop from his possession. The injured suspect was taken to the JPMC under police custody. A case has been registered while investigations are under way.