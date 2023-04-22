16 transport companies warned against fleecing bus passengers

The Sindh transport authorities have intensified their action against operators of intercity transport services who have been fleecing travellers on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.
The crackdown against overcharging operators of public transport services has been continuing on the directives of Sindh Transport Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon. In this connection, the secretary of the Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) formally issued warnings to 16 public transport companies on Friday. The officials, upon inspections, found that these companies were involved in fleecing the passengers going to their native areas on the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr.
The PTA secretary said that he had issued the warnings after receiving complaints from passengers that these companies were involved in overcharging them on the occasion of Eid. In this connection, the transport authorities sealed the offices of three transport companies in the Saddar area of Karachi.
PotpourriThe Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aasim Akhter, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Abdul...
The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board on Thursday announced its plan to include unplanned settlements, commonly known...
Four members of a same family, including children, suffered injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in the Surjani Town...
Robbers injured two more citizens for putting up resistance to mugging bids in the city on Friday.Thirty-year-old...
A minor boy was killed and a girl wounded in a firing incident that took place in Jut Line within the Brigade police...
A young man committed suicide by shooting himself on Tariq Road on Friday. Police and rescue teams reached the spot...