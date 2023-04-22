Results of inaccurate census not to be accepted, says JI leader

The results of the ongoing census will be rejected if the people of Karachi are not fully counted. Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said this while addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters — on Thursday. He was accompanied by JI leaders Raja Arif Sultan, Zahid Askari, Imran Shahid and others.

He remarked that according to some media reports, the census was showing an inverse growth in the population of Karachi. He asserted that the people of Karachi would not accept any more deception in the name of digital census.

The only acceptable solution to this problem was provision of access to the citizens to the data of the census, Rehman said as he demanded that the government constitute a committee comprising stakeholders of the city in order to ensure transparency in the census process.

He dubbed the flaws in the census a conspiracy to ambush on the rights of Karachi and its residents. The JI leader said the number of the people of Karachi was being understated in order to usurp their rights. He added that the understated statistics of headcount would translate into lesser quota for water and other natural resources, as well as development funds and schemes.

The feudal lords in the ruling provincial government belonged to interior areas of Sindh and they wanted to siphon resources off Karachi into their accounts, he alleged.