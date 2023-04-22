Appeal of two convicts in drug case dismissed

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday dismissed the appeal of two convicts against their life imprisonment sentence in a drug smuggling case. Hayatullah and Ahmedullah had been sentenced to life imprisonment by the West additional district & sessions court for trying to smuggle 11 kilograms of narcotic substances.

According to the prosecution, police had arrested the appellants who were trying to smuggle narcotic substances in a fruits-laden truck in 2016 near the Northern Bypass area. Police had also found 11kg of charas and opium hidden in the consignment of apples.

The appellants’ counsel said that the prosecution’s case was highly doubtful and lacking material particulars, and had inconsistencies, causing a serious dent in the prosecution’s case. He said that the narcotics were foisted upon the appellants by the police because they had no knowledge of narcotic substances in the truck. The prosecution has failed to prove recovery and safe transmission of narcotics to the chemical examiner, he added, and requested the court to acquit the appellants from the charges.

The additional prosecutor general said that the prosecution had successfully proved its case against the appellants, adding that the narcotics had been kept in safe custody from the time of recovery until the trial.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel and the perusal of the evidence, an SHC division bench comprising Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio said that the arrest and the recovery of the narcotic substances was made on the spot. The court said that narcotics were recovered hidden under the apples consignment, which were secured and sealed on the spot, while no material contradictions were found in the evidence of the prosecution witnesses.

The bench said that the chemical report had proved to be positive, and all the relevant protocols for the examination of narcotic substances through the chemical examiner had been followed.

The court said that the prosecution had proved its case against the appellants, and the appellants had not proved the case of false implication by giving evidence on oath or calling any witness in their support.

The bench said that the prosecution’s case had established the presence of 11kg of narcotic substances in the truck of the appellants, and upheld the life imprisonment sentence awarded to them by the trial court, hence dismissing their appeals.