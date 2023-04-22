Two federal varsities still without VCs, rectors as summary rejected again

Efforts of the search committee and the Federal Ministry of Education have gone in vain as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the names sent for the heads of two federal universities, Allama Iqbal Open University and International Islamic University, after which the positions have been advertised again.

In Allama Iqbal Open University, Dr Zia ul Qayyum was ranked first, Dr Nasir Mehmood was ranked second and Dr Mudassar was ranked third, while the names of Dr Ilyas, Dr Tahir Khalil and Dr Amina Moazzam were recommended for the rector’s post at the International Islamic University, Islamabad.

However, from the advertisement to the summary, it took seven months and only the vice-chancellor was appointed to the Quaid-e-Azam University. The vice-chancellor and rector’s summaries of these two universities were sent at least three times and finally rejected. At present, Dean Nasir Mehmood is in charge of Allama Iqbal University.

However, Allama Iqbal Open University is facing problems due to lack of a permanent vice chancellor, while there is no acting rector at the International Islamic University. It should be remembered that the advertisement for the appointment of vice chancellors and rectors of these three universities -- Allama Iqbal Open University, Quaid-e-Azam University and Islamic University -- was given on September 25 and candidates had to submit their applications within ten days.

About 250 applications had been received for the posts of vice chancellors/rectors of these three universities and the search committee had called 108 candidates for interviews. After this, the summary of the three universities was sent to the prime minister, but only the VC could be appointed to the Quaid-e-Azam University and the names of candidates for Allama Iqbal Open University and International Islamic University were rejected by the prime minister.