SSGC working on pipeline rehabilitation project in DHA and Clifton

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has undertaken a 1,000-kilometre rehabilitation project worth Rs10 billion, under which a 550-kilometre pipeline network will be rehabilitated and reinforced in the city’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Clifton areas.

The SSGC in a press statement said that Karachi was one of Pakistan’s biggest gas load centres as it consumed more than 60 per cent of the gas in the Sui gas system. The SSGC said it was focused on not only laying down new gas pipelines inside the city but also rehabilitating and reinforcing old lines to augment supplies to the customers as well as ease pressures.

The gas utility said the 1,000km rehabilitation project for Karachi would ensure supply of gas especially to those areas that were at the tail-end of the distribution line. The SSGC termed it a significant project not just in terms of cost involved but also in terms of network to be rehabilitated.

So far, the company’s Projects and Construction (P&C) teams have completed rehabilitation work in Phases II, IV and VII (Khayaban-e-Badban) of DHA and Blocks 4 and 5 of Clifton, spreading over a total network of around 200km. No-objection certificates (NOCs) from respective authorities would result in commencement of work in DHA Phases I, V, VI and VII.

The SSGC is also all set to start work on the pipeline network spanning around 150 Km in Phase VIII. The gas utility said the task of procuring NOCs from the Defence Housing Authority and Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) was one of the major obstacles that hindered meeting the set timeline for implementation of the projects. The SSGC said it had always paid in advance the charges against road restoration to the CBC, which was normally half of the project cost.

In addition, the SSGC successfully implemented work on a 20-inch diameter high pressure supply main along Abdul Sattar Edhi Road in 2021 to boost the gas supply in Defence and Clifton areas. The company has also installed four pressure regulation stations on this supply main.