Over 33,000 cops to guard Eid congregations across Sindh

At least 9,825 officers and men of the Karachi Police will perform security duties to protect Eid prayer congregations in the city, while more than 33,560 officers and men will perform security duties across Sindh, officials said in a meeting chaired by provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday.

All central mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs and other open places should ensure cleanliness before the Eid prayer, IGP Memon said while reviewing a contingency plan prepared for the occasion.

He said that during the three days of the Eid, the SHOs at the district wireless control rooms would regularly note the details of the Eid prayer congregations. According toa police report, at least 9,825 police officers and jawans will perform security duties at 4,242 Eidgahs, mosques, open places Imambargahs in connection with the Eid prayers in Karachi, including officers and jawans in mobile and on motorcycles.

At least 22,236 officers and jawans are being deployed on security in other ranges of Sindh, while officials have also been assigned responsibilities under the Eidul Fitr contingency plan for mosques, Imambargahs, Eidgahs and other open places. These include 8,222 from Hyderabad, 1,690 from Mirpurkhas, 3,013 from Shaheed Benazirabad, 6,811 from Larkana and 4,000 from Sukkur.

IGP Memon directed the police to ensure that all matters of control of the overall law and order situation should be ensured by random, snap checking, patrolling and other necessary security measures, and especially the duty points should not be left unmanned in any way so that continuous security measures can be made foolproof during the three days of Eid. He has also issued special instructions to the traffic police to ensure an uninterrupted flow of traffic on the joyous occasion.