Two suspects acquitted of UIT director’s murder due to insufficient evidence

Around two years after the director of the Usman Institute of Technology, Prof Dr Zahir Ali Syed, was shot dead while resisting a robbery bid, a sessions court has acquitted two alleged muggers of his murder due to “insufficient evidence”.

On June 11, 2021, the senior academic was killed when he tried to speed away after armed robbers intercepted his car on Stadium Road near Khatoon-e-Pakistan College.

The incident had triggered public outrage on social media as people from all social strata not only condemned the murder but also questioned the performance of the police in combating street crime.

Rustam Khan and Ibrahim were arrested and charged with killing Dr Zahir during a robbery attempt within the jurisdiction of the New Town police station.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdul Zahoor Chandio of the Model Criminal Trial Court announced his judgement reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He exonerated the two accused from all charges and directed the jail authorities to release them forthwith if they were not required in any other case.

“For the reasons discussed hereinabove, I am of the view that prosecution has not been able to prove its case against accused beyond the reasonable doubt due to insufficient evidence,” the judge observed in the concluding paragraph of the order.

He said the prosecution was not able to prove the charges against the accused who “became easy target for the police” to book them in this case as they were the oppressed member of the society.

Pointing out “material contradictions, discrepancies and anomalies” in deposition of prosecution witnesses, the judge said the IO stated in cross-examination that he received the investigation of this case at 1:45pm on June 11, 2021 but as per the FIR and statement of the complainant under Section 164 of the CrPC, the incident took place at around 6pm. “How it would be possible that the investigation of the case was entrusted to the IO prior to the happening of the incident,” he asked.

He said the arrest of the accused from the area where the incident occurred a day later didn’t appeal to prudent mind. “Whether a prudent mind will accept the situation that any culprit that has committed the offence of murder on 11.06.2021 was roaming in same area on 12.06.2021. This situation actually does not appeal,” he added.

“Besides, the place of incident as well as the place of the alleged arrest of accused persons is located at busy and famous road having two renowned hospitals known as Liaquat National Hospital and Agha Khan Hospital, but the IO did not bother to collect even any CCTV footage from said hospitals regarding the incident of alleged arrest of accused persons,” the judge went on.

According to the prosecution, the two accused were arrested near Liaquat Library on Stadium Road on June 12, 2022, a day after the murder of Dr Zahir Ali Syed. Two unlicenced pistols were allegedly recovered from their possession. During interrogation, the police said, both the accused had confessed to their involvement in the murder of the professor.

In their statement under Section 342 of the CrPC, they, however, denied the charges levelled against them and claimed that they were arrested from outside their homes and falsely booked in the present case.

An FIR was lodged under sections 393 (attempt to commit robbery), 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the New Town police station on the complaint of Muhammad Bashir, driver of the victim.