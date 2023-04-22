Customers throng commercial centres for last-minute Eid shopping

On the last day of Eid shopping on Friday, shoppers and visitors thronged different markets of the city and traffic remained choked in various areas.

Shopping malls and businesses in Karachi remained open even till the early hours of Saturday. On Friday, the Saddar market remained choked with traffic until late night and people visited different shops and markets of the town. The Zaibunisa Street was snarled up for a long time as shoppers both on foot and in vehicles visited there in large numbers.

The traffic movement at Lucky Star and Sindh Assembly also remained slow due to people visiting various markets in Saddar, including Mobile Market, Electronic Market and Zainab Market. In different shopping malls of Saddar, shoppers were seen entering in the form of queues and exiting in the similar way.

Inside markets and mega malls of the city, a large number of mehndi stalls were set up for Eidul Fitr. Many women were seen at such stalls in Zainab Market, Hyderi, Liaquatabad and Kareemabad’s Meena Bazaar.

Most of the shopping malls in Karachi opened after the Juma prayers on Friday and they were soon filled with customers. In the commercial areas of Bahadurabad and Tariq Road, there were severe traffic jams due to a large number of people visiting there.

According to the traffic awareness and social media unit of the DIG traffic, due to a large number of visitors, the traffic movement remained extremely slow at Gul Plaza, MA Jinnah Road, Jama Cloth, Denso Hall, Empress Market, Boulton Market, Tariq Road, Jauhar Mor, Hyderi and different areas of the city.

Mehndi stalls were also set up at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday for the club members and their families in which a huge number of the women applied mehndi on their palms.