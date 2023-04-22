The way out

Sindh has seen many tribal conflicts over the years and there has been a serious deterioration in the law and order situation in general in the province. Violent crime and robberies have skyrocketed and the police seem helpless to stop the crime wave.

The widespread economic deprivation in both the urban and rural areas of the province is tied to the crime problem. The provincial government must embark on a programme of ambitious economic reforms in order to reduce the crime rate.

Aamir Ali Jamro

Sukkur