Merit matters

Nepotism and favouritism are, unfortunately, common problems in many countries, including Pakistan. Nepotism and favouritism are particularly prevalent in government departments, where family connections and personal relationships are often used to secure positions and promotions.

It is crucial that merit and qualifications be the primary criteria for appointments and promotions. By doing so, departments can attract and retain the best and brightest talent and earn the trust and confidence of the public.

Tariq Nawaz

Mardan