Transport trouble

I am writing to express my concern regarding the current state of public transportation in Karachi. I frequently commute by bus and I have noticed a significant decline in the quality and reliability of the service in recent years. Buses are often late, overcrowded and in poor condition. Routes are frequently changed or cancelled without any notice, causing confusion and inconvenience for passengers. Although the government has launched new bus services, such as the red bus service, they do not cover all routes and not a single one of these new buses goes towards University Road, where the majority of Karachi’s university students need to get to in the morning.

This situation not only affects the daily lives of commuters, but it also has wider implications for our city. Poor public transportation can discourage people from using it, leading to an increase in traffic, air pollution and carbon emissions. It can also impact local businesses and tourism as visitors may choose to go to more accessible cities with better transportation options. I urge our city officials to prioritize investment in public transportation, including improvement to existing infrastructure and expansion of services to underserved areas.

Manahil Ali

Karachi