Saturday April 22, 2023
Doctrine of popularity

April 22, 2023

I believe that PMs, presidents and other major political posts should be decided via direct elections. This will save us from the machinations of the MPs and MNAs and all the constitutional controversies they generate.

A PM or president that has the backing of a majority of the public would be less controversial and thereby help the cause of political stability.

Lt Col (r) Aizaz Haider

Lahore