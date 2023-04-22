Vision derailed

Extremism has been hampering our discourse and policymaking for decades. It is mainly a legacy of dictators like Zia and Ayub Khan, who knowingly exploited religion and ethnicity and sowed the seeds of sectarian discord to prevent any unified political opposition. Religion was used to justify extra-constitutional usurpations and jingoism.

Quaid-e-Azam wanted Pakistan to be a modern democratic welfare state whose citizens would enjoy equal rights irrespective of their faith, ethnicity or sex. But this did not suit the ambitious few and they embarked on derailing Jinnah’s vision. For Pakistan to survive and develop this cancer of extremism must be cured.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore