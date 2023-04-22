Not everyone’s time is equal

Balochistan’s education has been badly disturbed since the reopening of educational institutions on March 1, 2023. This is mainly because of the teachers’ involvement in the ongoing census drive and the SSC annual examinations, which are being held simultaneously across the province. The impact on the attendance of the teachers has disrupted the routine of academic activities in the secondary schools. The federal government should have carried out the census campaign in the months of January or February so that the precious time of the students would not be wasted.

Now two months of the academic year are nearly over and the students have barely begun going through the curriculum. Those who are wealthy enough to send their children to private schools do not have to put up with this, it is the poor’s time that is considered worthless enough to waste. The provincial government and education authorities are requested to take immediate notice of these problems and resolve them on a priority basis.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob