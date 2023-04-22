I want to highlight the issue of increasing rape and sexual assault cases in Pakistan. We keep waiting for the authorities to take meaningful action on this issue, but each new incident leaves us more despondent than before. It is perhaps time to acknowledge that the government, like with so much else, will not give us the change we want and need. How can women live freely without compromising their safety in this environment? Enrolling in self-defence classes and carrying around items like pepper spray when in public might help. I know this will not keep all or even most women safe and that it is quite sad that we have reached a point where women have to become quasi-soldiers when there are thousands of police around. But, this idea is better than nothing, which is all the government has to offer.
Insharah Ghouri
Karachi
Sindh has seen many tribal conflicts over the years and there has been a serious deterioration in the law and order...
Nepotism and favouritism are, unfortunately, common problems in many countries, including Pakistan. Nepotism and...
I am writing to express my concern regarding the current state of public transportation in Karachi. I frequently...
I believe that PMs, presidents and other major political posts should be decided via direct elections. This will save...
In the Shah Faisal neighbourhood of Karachi, illegally constructed speed-breakers have become a leading cause of...
Extremism has been hampering our discourse and policymaking for decades. It is mainly a legacy of dictators like Zia...