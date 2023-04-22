I want to highlight the issue of increasing rape and sexual assault cases in Pakistan. We keep waiting for the authorities to take meaningful action on this issue, but each new incident leaves us more despondent than before. It is perhaps time to acknowledge that the government, like with so much else, will not give us the change we want and need. How can women live freely without compromising their safety in this environment? Enrolling in self-defence classes and carrying around items like pepper spray when in public might help. I know this will not keep all or even most women safe and that it is quite sad that we have reached a point where women have to become quasi-soldiers when there are thousands of police around. But, this idea is better than nothing, which is all the government has to offer.

Insharah Ghouri

Karachi