Profits over Safety

LAHORE: Adulteration is a profitable business that enriches the pockets of those who engage in it. Food adulteration refers to the intentional act of adding or removing substances from food products in order to increase profits or extend their shelf life. This practice can have harmful effects on human health.

During Ramazan, food adulteration remains at peak to make up for the shortages of many edibles that are in short supply during the month.

Adulteration in edibles comes with many examples in our country. Manufacturers’ manufacturers mix everything -- from brick dust, soap ingredients of textile dyes -- with commonly eaten foods to cheat people. Traders do the same when the item reaches their end. Some common adulterations practiced in Pakistan include using auto-rickshaw/ tyre oil in edible oil. This is a common food adulterant found in some areas of the country. Used motor oil or auto-rickshaw tyre oil is added to edible oils to increase their bulk and make a profit. Consumption of such adulterated oil can lead to cancer, skin diseases, and digestive problems.

Another most common practice is the use of artificial colours. Many food items such as sweets, biscuits, and snacks are artificially coloured to enhance their visual appeal. These colours are made from harmful chemicals that can cause allergies, hyperactivity, and in severe cases, cancer. In confectionery, dangerous colors, such as chrome yellow, Prussian blue, copper and arsenic compounds are employed. Coal-tar colors are employed a great deal, pickles and canned vegetables are sometimes colored green with copper salts; butter is made more yellow by anatta; turmeric is used in mustard and some cereal preparations.

Alum and chalk are sometimes added to bread to whiten it, while for stale flour, ammonium carbonate is added to disguise its sour taste. Mashed potatoes, sawdust and plaster of paris are also added to increase the weight of the bread. Use of brick dust in chili powder, colored chalk powder in turmeric, injectable dyes in watermelon, peas, capsicum, brinjal and papaya seeds in black pepper are other acts of adulteration.

Adulterants may in many cases cause health problems. The inedible substitutes like talc, chalk powder, clay, cause gastrointestinal damage, abdominal pain, diarrhea and aggravate existing GI disorders.

In Pakistan, water is taken from canals or rivers and is sold as milk, and it can have a devastating impact on human health. Consumption of adulterated water can lead to water-borne diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and dysentery.

Pesticides are widely used to increase crop yields, but they can cause severe health problems when ingested in food. Pesticides can cause cancer, birth defects, and neurological disorders. Moreover pesticides are also added in the milk to prevent it from going sour. Milk is often adulterated with water, starch, or other substances to increase profit margins. Consumption of adulterated milk can lead to diarrhea, vomiting, and other digestive problems.

Meat is sometimes adulterated by adding water, soy protein, or other substances to increase its bulk. Meat adulterated in this way can lead to food poisoning and other health problems.

Food adulteration is a serious issue that can have a significant impact on human health. It is essential to be aware of the different types of food adulteration and their potential impacts on health to make informed food choices.