Pakistan, Egypt cut demand for Kenyan tea

Nairobi: Kenya’s black tea exports fell in the first two months of this year as demand in key markets including Pakistan and Egypt dropped, according an industry body.

Shipments from the world’s largest shipper of black tea dropped 31 percent to 62.9 million kilograms in January and February, compared with a year earlier, the Tea Board of Kenya said in a statement on its website.

Production in the period dropped 2.4 percent to 87.6 million kilograms because of unfavorable

weather. The average price of the leaves at Kenya’s weekly auction fell to $2.31 per kilogram in February from $2.71 a year earlier because of economic challenges in the key markets of Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan and Russia, the agency said.

In January, the average price was $2.33 per kilogram. Tea is one of Kenya’s top sources of foreign currency, and a reduction in shipments comes at a time when the country is battling to shore up its foreign reserves, which stood at $6.53 billion on April 20 — enough to cover 3.6 months of imports.

Kenya’s tea exports climbed 1.5 percent to 138 billion shillings ($1 billion) last year. Most of the nation’s leaves are shipped to Pakistan, Egypt, the UK, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Pakistan is one of the largest importers of Kenyan tea in the world.

The ongoing economic crisis driven by the dollar shortage, however, has had a significant impact on the import of tea. Many containers have been stuck at the port as a result of a continuous dollar crisis.

This is causing Kenyan tea to have difficulties entering the Pakistani market. In March 2023, the price indices for tea in Pakistan already reached an all-time high; and analysis said this trend is anticipated to continue as the supply chain disruption persists.

As for the supplying market, it is projected that the Kenyan tea sector would see dropping prices due to stockpiling in Pakistani ports. Pakistan’s overall tea imports dropped 46 percent to $28.19 million in February 2023 compared with imports of 49.19 million in January 2023.

Black tea imports in February stood at $27.7 million, while green tea imports remained at 0.492 million. Tea import from Kenya during February 2023 stood at $22.3 million.