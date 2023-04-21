Four friends killed in Burewala accident

BUREWALA: Four youngsters were killed in a collision between a car and a bull cart loaded with wood near Khadar Bridge, Hasilpur Road, on Thursday.

The four friends in the car were returning after attending their friend’s birthday party in Hasilpur when their car collided with the bull cart due to high speed. As a result, Zohaib, 24, and Saqlain, 25, residents of Sharqi Colony, died on the spot, while 18 years old Shehryar and 25 years old Mansoor were shifted to hospital in a critical condition. Later, they also died.