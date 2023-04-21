Overseas ministry seeks probe into alleged harassment of businessman

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of the Mardan administration’s alleged high-handedness against a businessman, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Islamabad, has directed the quarters concerned to investigate the matter and take necessary action on a priority basis against the group involved in the harassment of the shop-owner.

A team of district administration of Mardan headed by a trainee assistant commission raided a shop owned by an overseas Pakistani on Nowshera-Mardan Road a couple of days ago and sealed the facility on account of non-payment of the bills of Water and Sanitation Services Mardan (WSSM).

Videos regarding the incident went viral on social media. Owner of the shop Alamzeb Khan alleged that the WSSM officials assisted by officers of the district administration raided his shop and misbehaved with the employees.

They wanted the shop management to pay bills for a facility which has never been extended to him.

Alamzeb Khan said that he had reached no agreement with the WSSM and the shop was not availing its services but still the company representatives were adamant to charge the shop. “On our refusal to pay the undue amount, they came like a gang, threatened the staff and sealed it,” he added.

Interestingly, representatives of the district administration headed by a trainee assistant commissioner were also accompanying the raiding party. The district administration has nothing to do with bills and arrears collections of the companies working in the district.

Alamzeb said that he was the pioneer of the mega store business in Mardan. He said that he had sold out his three restaurants in England and came to his native town to open the store in 2009.

The overseas ministry stressed that due to the behaviour of the officials concerned, frustration was spreading among the overseas Pakistanis which discouraged them to invest in Pakistan as they are playing an important role in our economy.

The assistant commissioner of the area Ayesha Tahir on the other hand claimed that they have de-sealed the shop on the reported assurance of the business community that the shop owner would pay the areas of the said company. She said that the shop was supposed to pay arrears of the WSSM and accused the shop owner of a rude attitude.

Representatives of the business community of Mardan said that it was not the duty of the assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners to collect bills for companies. The assistant commissioner should revisit her claim and accept the mistake committed by the officials of her department.