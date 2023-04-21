KP CM’s adviser wants uplift projects completed before June 30

MANSEHRA: Adviser to Chief Minister of Culture, Tourism and Archeology Zafar Mehmood on Thursday said that the government had directed departments to complete all development projects before the start of the next financial year.

“Chief minister wants an early and timely completion of the development projects to pass on a relief to people and the departments which couldn’t wrap up the execution of their respective projects will be taken to justice under relevant laws,” he told reporters here.

Zafar Mehmood said that the provincial cabinet in its recent meeting decided to expedite the execution of projects as financial grants and funds would lapse as the current fiscal years come to end on June 30.

He said that blacktopping of the Karakoram Highway from Qalandarabad (Abbottabad) to Shinkiari (Mansehra) would be completed by the end of the ongoing fiscal year.

“The chief minister has also directed the National Highway Authority to complete execution of this strategically important artery timely as commuters and passengers travelling between KP and GB have been bearing the brunt of delay,” Mehmood added.

The advisor to the chief minister said that the provincial government has also issued directives to the district administrations of Mansehra and Kohistan to clear the roads blocked owing to landslides and floods in their respective areas.

“Eid festivity is going to start and the government wants a smooth flow of traffic across the province and directed the district administrations to ensure none of the arteries remains blocked,” Mehmood said.