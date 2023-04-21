Call for proposals: EU wants HR, fundamental freedoms protected in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan has launched a call for proposals worth 1,700,000 EUR to enable civil society organizations (CSOs) to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Pakistan.

According to an announcement made by the EU here on Thursday, it was said that as human rights and democracy were essential values of the EU, promoting and protecting them remained a key priority of its external action. These values are critical for achieving sustainable development and building inclusive, open and resilient societies. The new call for proposals focuses on strengthening the capacities of CSOs and media in exercising fundamental freedoms, protecting and supporting journalists, bloggers, and other media workers. Furthermore, the initiative will support civil society advocates to advocate human rights and democracy in the regulation and use of new technologies.

Through this call for proposals, the EU aims to build the capacity of CSOs and media in Pakistan to create an environment conducive to the protection and promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms. The delegation has encouraged eligible organizations to submit their project proposals by 3pm, May 22 (Islamabad date and time).