Polls will be held after Eid or govt will be disqualified: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said Thursday that elections will be held after Eid or the government will be disqualified.

In his message posted on the social media site Twitter on Thursday he wrote that Nawaz Sharif would go to London from Saudi Arabia and would not come to Pakistan unless elections were held on his terms.

The caretaker governments term have ended constitutionally their promotions, demotions, vehicles and offices should be taken back, he added. Sheikh Rashid claimed that Asif Zardari was playing a double game. A sum of Rs21 billion must be released by April 27 otherwise be ready to face serious consequences, he continued.

He said the government is entangled in its own trap It doesn’t realise the seriousness of the situation.

The former interior minister said that Shehbaz Sharif, interior minister and law minister will face contempt of court. Elections will be held on May 14 as ordered by the Supreme Court there is no room for change. Time is being wasted under a conspiracy in the name of negotiations, he said.

The former minister wrote that Fazlur Rehman is being kept out of the negotiations at the behest of Nawaz Sharif. Sheikh Rashid tweeted that the Supreme Court kept the Constitution and law aloft and gave space to political parties.

But the parties which are not able to go to the public are the ones who are hindering the election. Visit of Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia was postponed due to MBS’ busy schedule, he wrote.