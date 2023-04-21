 
Friday April 21, 2023
No other decision acceptable except holding elections simultaneously: Khuhro

By Our Correspondent
April 21, 2023

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party has refused to accept any decision other than holding elections on the same day across the country.

Holding a press conference at the Larkana Press Club on Thursday, PPP Sindh chapter president Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that no other decision was acceptable except holding the elections of the National and provincial assemblies on the same day.