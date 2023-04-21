Torkham landslide death toll reaches 5

LANDIKOTAL: The death toll from the Torkham landslide climbed to five when another body was recovered from the rubble on Thursday.

Landikotal Assistant Commissioner Irshad Ali Mohmand told The News that heavy machinery continued to remove the rubble to save those feared trapped under the debris.

He said another dead body and three injured people were pulled out of the rubble that raised the death toll. The official said the Rescue 1122 workers also recovered a goat alive from the debris three days after the incident.

It may be mentioned here that the Afghanistan government has provided heavy machinery which was being used in the rescue operation. Khyber Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan said 50 percent of the rescue operation had been completed.

“Up to 24 container trucks have been recovered from the debris so far,” he said, adding traffic flow has been restored via an alternative route in Torkham.

The deputy commissioner said the data of the affected people was being gathered and the families would be compensated.

He said a number of other containers loaded with export goods could be buried under the debris and the death toll was feared to go up.