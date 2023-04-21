Blasphemy case: Chinese national not produced in ATC for security reasons

MANSEHRA: Regional Anti-Terrorism Court Abbottabad judge, Sajjad Ahmad Jan, on Thursday ordered the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to submit a comprehensive report and produce an eyewitness before him on April 27.

The JIT couldn’t produce in court for security reasons a Chinese national taken into custody in Upper Kohistan after a mob accused him of blasphemy earlier this week in Kohistan district.

The judge ordered JIT, headed by the Additional SP Headquarters Jamil Ahmad to record the statement of the basic witness in the case, Yasir Ali, a translator employed as a welder by profession at the Dasu Hydropower Project.

The court ordered JIT to submit the report along with witnesses and accused Chinese national as it could hear the partial arguments in such a situation where eyewitnesses couldn’t be produced before it.

Advocate Mohammad Yusuf submitted the memo of appearance on behalf of the main eyewitnesses in the case - including Gulistan, Abdul Qadir, Shafiqur Rehman alias Shafi and Yasir Ali known to be a translator in the first information report lodged with Kamila Police Station in Upper Kohistan.

He pleaded with the judge that his clients couldn’t appear before the court on this hearing owing to the blockade of the Karakoram Highway at various places in Upper Kohistan, and he would also submit power of attorney on the next hearing and produce the former in court.

Kamila SHO Naseerudden, who is the main complainant in the case, appeared in court with relevant records.

Advocates Atif Ali Jadoon, Mohammad Arif Masud and the deputy public prosecutor appeared in the court on behalf of the accused Chinese national. The members of Ulema jirga including Maulana Attaur Rehman, Maulana Waliullah Tohidi, Maulana Malik Umar, Maulana Abdul Aziz and Abdul Jabar were present in the court.

The jirga had earlier decided to plead the case in the court on behalf of the Kohistan people.

The FIR of the incident was registered under sections 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 6/7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It quoted some workers and their interpreters as saying that the suspect had uttered “sacrilegious remarks” when they sought a break to offer prayers.

According to the FIR, police were informed on Sunday night about mobsters trying to force their way into a Chinese camp near Barseen.

A police party rushed to the place, cordoned off the area, took into custody the suspect and shifted him to the Kamila Police Station.