Gandapur now in Sindh police custody

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Thursday handed over former federal minister and PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur to Sindh police over a two-day transit remand.

ATC judge Abhar Gul Khan heard the case and handed over Gandapur to Shikarpur police. Earlier, the Lahore police had taken custody of the PTI leader after a court in Bhakkar granted him bail.

Gandapur is facing different cases at different police stations of the country related to delivering a hate speech against state institutions and opening fire on police officials.