Politicians never close doors for talks: Elahi

LAHORE: Former Federal minister Ch Wajahat Hussain, President Overseas Pakistanis Hong Kong Gulzar Mohammad, former president Lahore Bar Asim Cheema, Ch Akram and former minister Muhammad Akram met Central President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Thursday.

Elahi said the PML-N’s escape from elections meant that they clearly saw their defeat. InshaAllah, this would happen. “The PMLN wants to develop an undemocratic process in the country, we will not let them become a political martyr. The Supreme Court of Pakistan is repeatedly giving a safe way to the rulers, the PDM is ready for negotiations on the SC orders but not ready to hold elections,” he said, adding that if the incompetent rulers did not give up their stubbornness, the consequences could be serious as political parties never closed the doors on negotiations.

He said Pakistan’s politics was incomplete without Imran Khan. The PDM will have to negotiate with Imran in any case, everyone will have to find a safe way for the welfare of people. There is no other way without negotiating with Imran.

The PTI bears democratic traditions and has issued tickets to popular leaders.

Imran himself has interviewed all candidates and issued tickets. In the upcoming elections, InshaAllah the PTI will form all federal and provincial governments under the leadership of Imran Khan.