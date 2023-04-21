Girl commits suicide

LAHORE: An 18-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself in the Sabzazar area. The victim identified as ‘G’ was living all alone in a rented house in Qazi Block. On the day of the incident, she was found dead hanging with a ceiling fan in the house. Police removed the body to morgue.

In another incident reported in Batapur, a 30-year-old man died in a road accident. Reportedly, the victim identified as Muhammad Ali, 30, was riding a bike and going somewhere when his bike collided with a car. Reportedly, both the drivers were driving their vehicles without lights that resulted into the collision.

Suspect shot at, injured: A suspect, who was in police custody, was shot at and wounded in an alleged police encounter near Rohi drain, Bhobattian on Thursday.

The injured was identified as Sungraiz. Nawab Town Investigation police were taking him to the hideout of his accomplices when his accomplices opened fire at the police. He came under fire and sustained wounds. The injured was admitted to hospital.

Boy electrocuted: A 10-year-old boy died after being electrocuted while playing on the rooftop of his Shahdara house Thursday.

The victim identified as Hassan Shahid was playing on the rooftop of his house when he came in contact with a high tension wire and received serious burns.

He was rushed to hospital but died on the way. The body was handed over to the heirs.