Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar to celebrate Eidul Fitr today

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eidul Fitr on Friday (today) as the Shawwal moon has been sighted in the kingdom.

The kingdom’s Supreme Court confirmed the report, saying that the Shawwal moon was spotted in Tamir area on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) moon-sighting committee also confirmed that the first day of Eidul Fitr will fall tomorrow (April 21).

Following the sighting of the new moon today, Qatar officially announced that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on Friday (today). However, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Japan and Philippines have officially announced to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Saturday as the new moon was not sighted in the countries.