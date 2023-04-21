Minister says fuel subsidy plan won’t derail IMF deal

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Petroleum Musaddik Malik has said that the proposed cross-fuel subsidy would not derail the IMF deal and the government is confident that the IMF can be convinced of the proposed scheme by adopting the model of differential gas pricing mechanism.

The minister said that in the gas sector, the government had already implemented differential gas pricing for the rich at higher rates while providing it at cheaper rates for the poor.

He also explained that the finance ministry had shared two questions on the modalities of cross-fuel subsidy, which were replied to in detail to satisfy the IMF.

Malik emphasised the government would not take any action that could jeopardise the IMF deal and hoped that the Fund could be convinced of the modalities of proposed cross-fuel subsidy on the pattern of gas sector.

In response to a query on why the petroleum ministry did not wait for the completion of the Ninth Review of the IMF before sharing the cross-fuel subsidy-related summary, the minister clarified that the ministry had not moved any fresh summary and that it was the same summary that was prepared last month when the prime minister had given his nod in principle. He said the finance ministry was dealing with the IMF, and the IMF had sent out two questions on the proposed cross-fuel subsidy through it, which were replied to in detail.

He expressed confidence that the IMF could be convinced of the proposed scheme, as it would be devised on the pattern of gas pricing, which had been made expensive for the rich and cheaper for the poor segment of society.

Malik said the government intended to subsidise petrol for 800cc cars and motorbikes by making petrol prices expensive for the rich segments of society. He said the government could convince the IMF of the scheme, and if agreed, it could be implemented.

However, sources revealed that the price differential for the gas sector could not be implemented without many hassles because it was piped gas, and the pricing could be made based on consumption. In contrast, it would be challenging to implement it transparently for petrol prices.

The half-cooked cross-subsidy has caused unwarranted delays in striking a staff-level agreement with the IMF, and it remains to be seen how the IMF responds to it.