KP govt resumes free health services after payment made to SLIC

PESHAWAR: Amid a strong reaction from the public against the suspension of free health services, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on the very next day decided to resume the facility under the Sehat Card Plus Programme and agreed to start payment to the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan with immediate effect.

The State Life on Wednesday announced to suspend its free health services to patients in KP under the Sehat Card Plus Programme.

The former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched these services in 2016 to a limited population and then extended it to 100 per cent people of the province, including the merged tribal districts, in 2019-20.

It was a big shock for the people of the province as well as the PTI leadership when they all of a sudden came to know about the suspension of the Sehat Card Plus programme.

The KP government succumbed to the pressure and according to senior government officials, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry was the first one to take its note.

“The chief secretary took note of the issue and convened an emergency meeting of the insurance company officials. After a briefing, he agreed to pay Rs2 billion to the company and then pay Rs2 billion on the second day of Eidul Fitr, and thus the company announced to resume its services across the province,” an official of the Health Department told The News.

According to the insurance company, the KP government is required to clear Rs18 billion dues of the company.

“The insurance company had issued eight notices in the past few weeks to the KP government to discuss this important issue. The company didn’t want to suspend its operations but wanted to receive a commitment from responsible people in the government,” an official of the company said.

When reached, Dr Riaz Tanoli, chief executive officer of the Sehat Card Plus Programme, confirmed that the government had released Rs2 billion to the insurance company on Thursday. He said the remaining Rs2 billion would be paid soon after Eidul Fitr. The insurance company then issued letters to all the hospitals on its panel and informed them that they would continue free services to patients.

There is a criticism that private hospitals have benefited from the programme. There are 193 hospitals on its panel, including 134 private and 59 public sector hospitals.

According to official sources, of the 59 public sector hospitals, 10-14 were of very low standard and still registered with the insurance company for free health services. They said that 66 percent of the funds generated from the programme go to the private sector and 34 percent to the public sector, apparently due to poor standards and lack of check and balance on the state-run institutions.

The sources said that 9,780,000 families are entitled to the programme. Presently, the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology is on the top of all the hospitals in terms of income they generated from the Sehat Card.