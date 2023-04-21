UK seizes one tonne of cocaine found in Channel

LONDON: UK border forces on Wednesday seized more than a tonne of cocaine found floating in the English Channel, the Home Office announced on Thursday.

Police were alerted to a number of packages in the sea early on Wednesday.

A Border Force vessel located them and brought them back to the port of Dover, on England’s south coast.

Forensic tests confirmed they contained cocaine with an estimated weight of one tonne.

“These seizures send a clear message to anyone prepared to smuggle illegal drugs into the country that we remain committed to tackle often violent and exploitative drug supply chains,” said Border Force COO Steve Dann.

The seizure comes weeks after two tonnes of cocaine, packed in tightly sealed bundles, some attached to life jackets, washed up on French beaches in Normandy. The amount of cocaine seized increased by 68 percent over the last 12 months, setting a new record of 18.8 tonnes, according to Home Office statistics for England and Wales, which were published on Thursday. Ketamine seizures increased by 884 percent to 1.9 tonnes — a new record — while cannabis seizures increased by 107 percent to more than 35 tonnes, the highest level since 1994, the figures showed.