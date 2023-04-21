Alvi forwards Fawad’s letter to Shehbaz

President Dr Arif Alvi. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has forwarded PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s letter that questions the legitimacy of caretaker governments beyond 90 days to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The president has asked the premier to look into the issues raised by the former federal minister.

The letter raises issues with regard to the legality of interim setups in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The letter says the interim governments have completed their stipulated period and the Constitution does not provide for continuation/extension of the period fixed for the interim setup.

The letter further states that the caretaker governments were introduced as per Article 224 of the Constitution to facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair, just, and honest elections in accordance with the Constitution and law.

The president asked the prime minister to ensure adherence to the Constitution.