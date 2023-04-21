Alvi forwards Fawad’s letter to Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has forwarded PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s letter that questions the legitimacy of caretaker governments beyond 90 days to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
The president has asked the premier to look into the issues raised by the former federal minister.
The letter raises issues with regard to the legality of interim setups in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The letter says the interim governments have completed their stipulated period and the Constitution does not provide for continuation/extension of the period fixed for the interim setup.
The letter further states that the caretaker governments were introduced as per Article 224 of the Constitution to facilitate the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair, just, and honest elections in accordance with the Constitution and law.
The president asked the prime minister to ensure adherence to the Constitution.
SANAA: At least 85 people were killed and over 300 injured in a crush at a charity distribution event in war-torn...
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eidul Fitr on Friday as the Shawwal moon has been sighted in the kingdom.The...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will perform commissioning of power supply for Balochistan’s coastal areas,...
RAWALPINDI: Severe hailstorm accompanied by an unprecedented blitz of repeated rain showers resulted in the...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday pressed Nato to invite Ukraine to join the military...
SWITZERLAND: Drugmaker BeiGene Ltd said on Thursday the experimental drug it is developing with Swiss firm Novartis AG...