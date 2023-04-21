Political party forming govt in Punjab: Ghani

KARACHI: The demand for the general elections to be held all over the country at the same time is of utmost importance as a political party forming the Punjab government earlier as a result of separate polls would influence the elections elsewhere in the country.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani made this remark at a press conference on Thursday. He said controversial judicial decisions were the reason behind the prevailing crisis in the country. Holding elections separately in Punjab would be tantamount to creating a new one-unit system in the country, he said, adding that the Supreme Court was bound to give decisions in accordance with the Constitution as the apex judiciary could not act in the manner of a Panchayat.

He said the aptitude of Imran Khan did not match that of any politician as the acts of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had pushed the country to the brink of economic and political turmoil.

He said the Punjab-based seats of the National Assembly had to play an important role in national politics. A political party be it the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, PTI or PPP, forming the next government in Punjab.