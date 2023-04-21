21,479 cops to perform security duty

LAHORE: Around 21,479 officers and volunteers will perform their duties for the security of Jumma-tul-Wida congregations and 117 rallies of Al-Quds Day across the province.
Similarly, more than 19,000 officers and personnel, including volunteers, will be deployed for the security of markets, bazaars and other sensitive places on Chand Raat, while more than 40,000 officers, personnel and volunteers will be deployed for the security of 23,642 mosques, Imambargahs and 823 open places for Eid prayer gatherings across the province.
Similarly, 150 walk-through gates, 10,895 metal detectors and 3,796 CCTV cameras will also be used during security arrangements. IG Punjab presided over the video link RPOs, DPOs conference held at the Central Police Office Thursday to review the security of Eid congregations.
He said that RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should personally monitor the Eid security plan and the process of checking and monitoring at sensitive religious and public places as well as entrance and exit routes of districts and inter-provincial check posts should be made strict. He said that a contingent of lady police personnel should be deployed for women’s Eid prayer gatherings. He emphasised upon smooth flow of traffic on the roads and special focus should be placed on the security of entertainment places, public parks and public centres.
