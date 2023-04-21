Eid packages distributed in Wana

WANA: Alkhidmat Foundation distributed Eid packages to 100 deserving families from different areas of Wana in Lower South Waziristan district. Each package, worth Rs8500 included flour, rice, sugar, oil, tea, and dates.

In calamities and other difficult situations, the volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation have proved their worth. On the occasion of Eid package distribution, district president of Alkhidmat Foundation Abdul Wahab Wazir, general secretary Asad Bahir, Mumtaz Wazir and Umar Wazir said that service to the masses would continue. They said that the achievements of Alkhidmat Foundation were because of the efforts of its volunteers.