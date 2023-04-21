Eid packages distributed in Wana

WANA: Alkhidmat Foundation distributed Eid packages to 100 deserving families from different areas of Wana in Lower South Waziristan district. Each package, worth Rs8500 included flour, rice, sugar, oil, tea, and dates.
In calamities and other difficult situations, the volunteers of Alkhidmat Foundation have proved their worth. On the occasion of Eid package distribution, district president of Alkhidmat Foundation Abdul Wahab Wazir, general secretary Asad Bahir, Mumtaz Wazir and Umar Wazir said that service to the masses would continue. They said that the achievements of Alkhidmat Foundation were because of the efforts of its volunteers.
HYDERABAD: Five new films including a Punjabi film will hit the box office on Eid-ul-fitr this year. According to a...
PESHAWAR: The official and local private moon sighting committees on Thursday unanimously announced that the Shawwal...
KARACHI: The demand for the general elections to be held all over the country at the same time is of utmost importance...
KARACHI: A judicial magistrate in Karachi’s Malir District on Thursday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...