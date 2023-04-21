Stopping aerial firing remains a pipe dream

PESHAWAR: Thousands of rounds are fired in the air on every festive occasion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that has claimed several lives and paralyzed scores of others in the last many years but the menace is yet to end.

Police planned a crackdown on Chaand Raat against those violating the ban on aerial firing. The cops across the provincial capital and other districts have held meetings with the elders, elected representatives, prayer leaders and others to seek their help in creating awareness as well as stopping the menace with force. Walks were also held at a number of places to raise awareness among the public regarding threats that stray bullets pose to lives.

Capital City Police Officer Ijaz Khan held a meeting with the chief justice Peshawar High Court the other day to seek the help of the judiciary so anyone posing a threat to any human life with celebratory fire should at least spend their Eid in jail.

The police officers were also directed to ensure that no one resorted to aerial firing on the night of Eid. Bringing an end to the celebratory firing has become a serious challenge for police as well as government and the society.

Many people have suggested legislation by the government for introducing stricter laws to ensure due punishment to the violators by the courts. This will convey a strong message to everyone.

Currently, there is no major punishment for the practice that can claim lives and leave people paralysed for the rest of their life. The photos of a child who lost life in aerial firing in Peshawar last year were widely shared on social media, asking for some committed efforts to stop the practice going on for decades without any check from the government, administration, police and society. Apart from the festive occasions, thousands of rounds are fired in the air almost every weekend at weddings.