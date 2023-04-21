60 Hufaz recite Holy Quran 9 times at Mehfil-e-Shabeena

PESHAWAR: Over 60 Hufaz participated in the recitation of Holy Quran at the 23rd Mehfel-e-Shabeena programme arranged at the Madrassa Hifzul Quran Lilbaneen Wa Lilbanat Mosque Mian Mullah Mohsin Mohallah Sheikhul Islam at Ganj Chowk.

The Hufaz recited the Holy Quran nine times at the investiture ceremony of Mehfel-e-Shabeena organised by the madrassa. Besides administrator of madrassa Qari Saadullah Hanafi, notables and elders of the area, students and their parents and a large number of people attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Qari Saadullah Hanafi said that seminaries were the main source of spreading Islam in the region. He urged the parents to give religious education of Islam to their children so they could become civilized citizens of the society.

He said that people and children should learn the teachings of Islam and implement them in practical life in letter and spirit. On this occasion the Holy Quran was distributed among the students.