Facilities at Al-Khidmat Foundation orphanage impress visitors

PESHAWAR: Prominent figures from different walks of life visited the Aghosh Al-Khidmat Homes here in Ramadan for Iftar with the orphan kids and show love for the children.

An Iftar dinner was arranged every day and the process ended on Wednesday evening as the inmates of the orphanage left for homes on Thursday. Around 1200 leading figures of their respective fields visited the well-established and managed orphan home under the aegis of Al-Khidmat Foundation.

Days were specified for representatives of different fields. The visitors were anxious to sponsor the dinners and offer every support for the well-being of the children to the organisers of the orphanage.

Many of them were so impressed by the arrangements and look after of the orphan children that they announced sponsoring orphans in various such facilities established by the Al-Khidmat Foundation in different parts of the province.

The visitors included political leaders, ministers, men from the uniformed services, bureaucrats, academicians, media men, representatives of the local government, business community, doctors and others.

One day was specified for prominent women including the women in the bureaucracy, politics and other fields. The event was hosted by the families of the members of the board of governors of the facility.

The Iftar dinners on the 28 days of Ramadan were arranged at a cost of Rs 1.2 million. The inmates of the orphanage were also provided cash and Eid gifts. On the last evening of the series, a group of bureaucrats had Iftar with the children.

They included Zariful Maani, managing director of the Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, Bakhtiar Khan, director-general of tourism, Abidullah Kakakhel, special secretary health services and Yasir Imran, director Educational Testing and Evaluation Authority.

Provincial president of Al-Khidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani and director of the Aghosh Home Zahoor Mohammad were also present on the occasion. They visited different sections of the facility and were given a detailed briefing about the facility.

A total of 122 children are currently enrolled in the facility. The orphan children with an age of 5 to 7 years are enrolled in the orphanage and they stay there until their secondary school certificate examination. Every year one batch of the students is passed out after doing their matriculation and a new batch is enrolled. The children are provided lodging, education and health facilities.