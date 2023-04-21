CTP launch crackdown on transporters for overcharging before Eid

Rawalpindi: As residents of the twin cities head to their hometowns and villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, inter-city transporters have started hiking their fares.
To stop this profiteering, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a grand operation against these transporters for overcharging passengers. According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan on Monday, transporters were already warned to stop overcharging or else they would face strict action in accordance with the law. He said that CTP had created special squads to monitor those buses and wagons. If they find a public service vehicle (PSVs) fleecing passengers, they would be issued a ticket and slapped with a heavy fine, he added.
