HEC announces scholarships for students of coastal area

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced undergraduate scholarships for the students of the Coastal Region of Balochistan.

"HEC, in that regard, has invited applications from outstanding students of Gwadar, Lasbela/Hub, Kech (Turbat) and Awaran, districts of Balochistan who intend to pursue undergraduate studies in HEC recognised public/private sector universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIs) of Pakistan," said official sources from the Commission on Monday. The scholarships are being offered in all areas of study/dis­ciplines under the project titled, ‘Coastal Region Higher Education Scholarship Programme for Balochistan’.

Students already enrolled in any BS programme prior to the advertisement with a maximum of one academic year/session may also apply. The maximum age limit for aspirants is 22 years as on the closing date, and they will have to meet HEC and university criteria for admission to the BS programme.