CDA vigorously pursues water conservation plan

Islamabad: As part of the recently prepared Water Conservation Plan, the civic agency is addressing the issue of leakages in water pipelines across the capital city.

According to the details, the survey team has found leakages in a main pipeline supplying water to sector F-7 at Margallah Road. The work on the repair of the water pipeline is underway round the clock and the normal supply of water to residents of this sector will be restored today (Thursday). Similarly, the survey team also found leakages in some other residential sectors and it has decided to completely address this issue before the start of the summer season.

There is a gap between the demand for water and its supply in the capital city. The city receives water from three surface sources: Simly, Khanpur and Rawal dams, with a supply of roughly 24 million gallons daily (MGD), nine MGD, and two MGD, respectively. In addition to this, around 28 MGD is supplied through 195 public tubewells. When combined, this makes for a supply of between 60 and 70 MGD. The past estimates by the civic agency showed that the demand of water that has not taken the burgeoning population into account is 220 MGD. With unchecked usage and a lack of data on private tubewells, groundwater in the capital city has been depleting at alarming levels.

A recent study estimated that the water table has dropped by 24 feet. This has been corroborated by a United Nations (UN) Habitat report, which claimed that groundwater was receding by an astounding 6.5 feet per annum. An official of the civic agency has said, "A comprehensive and consolidated strategy has been formulated to overcome the water shortage during the upcoming summer season."

He said, "We have also introduced some laws to save water in the summer season. Our teams will continue to monitor the use of water both in the residential and commercial areas. Anyone who will be found violating the laws will face legal action."