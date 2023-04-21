LDA officers directed to achieve targets

LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviewed the revenue/recovery targets and directed all departments to achieve them.

He passed these directions while presiding over a review meeting regarding the resource generation of different departments/wings of LDA here Thursday. In the meeting, Director of Finance gave a briefing on the revenue target of all departments. He said that all the sectors should complete their targets by the end of this financial year.